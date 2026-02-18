Rod Wood, Team President and CEO of the Detroit Lions, has announced that he will retire before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Wood will remain with the team until his successor is hired following a global search led by Russell Reynolds Associates.

“I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons,” Wood said in a statement. “It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.”

Wood joined the Lions in 2015 after a three-decade career in finance and wealth management, including a 10-year stint as the head of Ford Estates, the Ford family office. A Goodrich, Mich. native, Wood has spent the last 20 years working with local government and business leaders on strategic initiatives that elevate Detroit as a key sports and entertainment destination. Wood and his wife, Susan, are proud parents and grandparents who are excited to spend more time together and with their family.

“The entire Ford family would like to thank Rod for his dedication and commitment to the Detroit Lions and the city of Detroit,” said Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp. "Rod has been a trusted advisor and passionate leader for our organization and the entire NFL during that time and has prepared our organization for a promising future. While Rod will be missed, we are excited to work with Russell Reynolds Associates to find the next dynamic leader of our business."