Monday afternoon was Roger McCreary's second time in Detroit. His first didn't go so well, he recalled with a smile. As a member of the Titans in 2024, McCreary was on the wrong end of a 52-14 rout at Ford Field. The Lions scored early and often and didn't stop until they pulled their starters in the fourth quarter.

"They did not show no mercy," McCreary said Monday after signing a one-year deal with the Lions. "That's what stood out. They competed no matter what happened. The game seemed like it was over with and they were still putting up numbers. You could just tell they had joy, they had fun out there. We didn't love it, but they had fun, so I want to experience that."

McCreary is another veteran defensive back who should help fortify Detroit's secondary, which is currently showing cracks. He was an outside corner in college and as a rookie in 2022, but has seen most of his snaps since in the slot. He joins Christian Izien as newcomers in the back of the Lions' defense, which struggled in the second half of last season when injuries piled up in the secondary. He said he was also drawn to Detroit by Dan Campbell, a coach he's admired from afar.

In front of reporters, McCreary speaks softly. On the field, he describes himself as "smart, instinctive and aggressive." He takes pride in being "more than just a coverage guy," specifically in being "quick to the ball" behind the line of scrimmage. Tackles for loss, he said, are the "plays he looks to the most." He had 12 of them in 2024, tied for first in the NFL among defensive backs. McCreary is a slim 5'11, which is exactly why he likes to arrive with a bang.

Because you might otherwise miss him.

"I feel like what shines the most with my size and everything is the aggressiveness," McCreary said. "Setting the edge, tackling, being there, filling the gaps, disrupting the ball, I feel like that’s my playing style and that’s what stands out the most."

McCreary's role in Detroit's defense will be determined, but he figures to battle Izien and Ennis Rakestraw for significant snaps in the slot after the free agent departure of Amik Robertson. The Lions are also facing questions at safety with both Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) rehabbing injuries, and at corner with Terrion Arnold under investigation in connection to a kidnapping and robbery plot at an Airbnb rental under his name in Florida; Arnold has not been charged with a crime.

The addition of McCreary does not automatically make Detroit better. He's just as likely to serve as a depth piece as a starter. In 14 games last season, McCreary yielded the second highest completion percentage (82.4) in the NFL among qualified corners, per PFF, though part of that comes with playing in the slot. He was traded from the Titans to the Rams in October and graded out better with the Rams on their way the NFC title game, playing more on the outside.

That was McCreary's first taste of playoff football in the NFL. The heightened speed of the game stuck with him. So did the atmosphere. He said it helped to learn "how people attack you when it comes down to the wire." He signed with Campbell and the Lions in hopes of getting back there.

"I want to be part of something that's a winning culture, and I feel like that’s the vibe here," McCreary said. "Last time I played against them, it did not look good, so I want to be on that side of it this time. Just seeing that style, I respect how this program has built up and how it's made a name for itself. I’m happy to be a part of that."