Alex Anzalone will always look back fondly on his time with the Lions. He's also looking forward to a new role with the Buccaneers.

Primarily a coverage linebacker during his tenure in Detroit -- a role that suited his strengths -- Anzalone is eager to see more snaps in the box, especially as a blitzer in Todd Bowles' defense in Tampa Bay. Anzalone, a defensive captain in each of his five seasons with the Lions, signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Bucs after Detroit declined to extend him entering last season.

"I think that's the most exciting thing just talking to Coach Bowles. In years past I feel like my role has been — from need — in coverage and I’m excited, just talking to him, about my ability to blitz, my ability to play in the run game, not necessarily be out of the box all the time or man to man on a tight end," Anzalone told reporters in Tampa Bay. "It’s going to be exciting just to do something different than in the past."

In a defense anchored by MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell, Anzalone played the WILL and was often "tasked with probably the most challenging coverage situations as far as the linebackers corps goes," he said. That was typically the opposing tight end, sometimes a running back. He logged the second most snaps in the slot for Detroit's defense last season, and held up well.

Anzalone allowed a completion percentage in coverage last year of 65.6, tied with Zack Baun for second in the NFL among linebackers who played at least half their team's defensive snaps, and a passer rating in coverage of 88.8, which ranked 10th, according to PFF. Campbell and Barnes ranked 42nd and 44th respectively in passer rating against.

Of the three, Anzalone got the fewest pass-rushing snaps. He expects his role as a blitzer to expand with the Bucs, whose defense under Bowles has been highly aggressive.

"I feel like that's an area of the game I can definitely dive into, and when I did get my number called (with the Lions) I feel like I was very efficient in my ability to rush the passer," he said. "I’m excited to do a little bit more of that, too."

Anzalone is entering year 10 in the NFL and his age-32 season. He and his wife have three children, and Tampa has been their offseason home for the duration of Anzalone's career. Anzalone said "there were several other teams that were on the table" in free agency, and he made the decision that made the most sense for his career and his family.

"You sit down as a family, talk to your agent and try to get the best fit for you. There were other opportunities on the table, but you weigh in all factors and at this point in my career I was able to make a decision for us and for me personally, as a professional, rather than some other factors that people choose," Anzalone said.