The NFL Draft tends to draw extreme reactions.

But in the case of the Lions, no one's tripping over themselves to either crown or condemn Brad Holmes' latest class.

Most pundits -- if not most fans -- seem to agree that it was a solid haul of players who will fill some important needs for Detroit in 2026 and beyond. The general grade: B/B+.

Indeed, among 24 national media members who handed out draft grades for each team, the Lions didn't score lower than a C and didn't score higher than an A-. Their composite grade ranked right in the middle of the league.