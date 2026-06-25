Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested by the Tampa Police Department in connection to a kidnapping and robbery incident that occurred in February in Florida.

Investigators believe that Arnold was the primary conspirator of a plot that led to the arrests of six other individuals, who are currently behind bars, after Arnold's personal driver and two of the driver's friends were kidnapped, held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped in a form of street justice after hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of property was stolen from an Airbnb under Arnold's name in Largo.

Arnold is facing four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, which carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

He turned himself in and was taken into custody at Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County on Wednesday night. He is set to make a first appearance in Hillsborough County court Thursday afternoon.

Per the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office, "Arnold is accused of coordinating and directing the codefendants to lure three men to an apartment where the victims were robbed, beaten, and held at gunpoint."

Two defendants in the case reportedly agreed to plea deals Wednesday hours before Arnold was arrested.

“No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. "A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence, or retaliation. This arrest is the result of months of investigative work and collaboration between the Tampa Police Department and our prosecutors. We will continue to pursue justice for the three victims by holding everyone accountable for their roles in this crime."

In a statement from his representation, Arnold "categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence."

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations," said Denise White of EAG Sports Management. "Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

The Lions' statement on the matter is that "we are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”

Prior to Wednesday's news, the Lions had stood behind Arnold after grilling him on the matter and getting his side of the story when it first came to light in February. Dan Campbell told reporters at the owners meetings in March, "It seems like he wasn't involved with this."



“Until something happens, I feel like we’re going to be good here," Campbell said. "I’m going to trust what the kid said."

Now there's a chance that Arnold may not play for the Lions again.

The full report from the Tampa Police Department is below:

The Tampa Police Department has arrested NFL player Terrion Arnold (black male, 03/22/2003) in connection to a kidnapping and robbery incident that occurred in February 2026.

Tampa Police previously arrested six other individuals involved in a targeted armed robbery that occurred on February 4, 2026, at the 14-thousand block of N. 46th St. The victims (three adult males in their late teens) had visible injuries from being battered, held at gunpoint, and pistol-whipped before their personal property was stolen and they were ordered to leave.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, where he periodically stayed with co-defendants Hilton, Hughes, Williams, Hudson, Del Valle, Randazzo, and other friends.

On February 1, 2026, multiple items of personal property belonging to Arnold and others were stolen from the Airbnb. Arnold suspected that two of the three victims were responsible, but Tampa Police investigators later determined they were not involved.

On February 3, 2026, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual reported property loss to the Largo Police Department that totaled more than $250,000. That same day, Arnold and Hilton coordinated and directed Del Valle and Randazzo to contact one of the victims and lure him to their apartment.

Around midnight on February 4, 2026, the victims drove to the apartment where Williams and Hudson hid inside a closet of one of the bedrooms. When the victims went in the bedroom, they said Williams and Hudson grabbed them, held them at gunpoint and hit them.

Investigators found Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment. Investigators also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams, and Hudson during the assault.

About an hour later, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual arrived at the apartment. It was reported Arnold directed them to go inside the residence. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims.

At around 1:40 a.m., all three victims were escorted out of the apartment by the armed suspects, forced into their vehicle, and the victims immediately left the scene. Del Valle, Williams, and another individual entered a vehicle being driven by Arnold and subsequently left the scene.

The victims reported the incident to Tampa Police and positively identified the suspects.

Following a thorough investigation and the execution of a search warrant, detectives identified and apprehended the following individuals between February 4 and March 21, 2026:

19-year-old Arianna Del Valle (white female, 3/2/2007) Arrested Feb. 4, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping.

(white female, 3/2/2007) Arrested Feb. 4, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping. 19-year-old Jasmine Randazzo (black female, 7/28/2006): Arrested Feb. 6, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping.

(black female, 7/28/2006): Arrested Feb. 6, charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Kidnapping. 26-year-old Lyndell Hudson II (black male, 1/14/2000): Arrested Feb. 12 in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force working in partnership with Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hudson was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

(black male, 1/14/2000): Arrested Feb. 12 in Hernando County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force working in partnership with Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hudson was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. 24-year-old Christion Williams (black male, 7/10/2001): Arrested Feb 12 at 2:44 pm in the 7600 block of Courtney Campbell Causeway by the Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit working in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Williams was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

(black male, 7/10/2001): Arrested Feb 12 at 2:44 pm in the 7600 block of Courtney Campbell Causeway by the Tampa Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit working in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Task Force. Williams was charged with 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. 23-year-old Boakai Hilton, Jr. (black male, 09/25/2002): Arrested on February 17 at 7:08 a.m., faces 3 counts of Kidnapping and 3 counts of Armed Robbery.

(black male, 09/25/2002): Arrested on February 17 at 7:08 a.m., faces 3 counts of Kidnapping and 3 counts of Armed Robbery. 27-year-old Freddie Hughes (black male, 03/16/1999): Arrested March 21 at 3:08 a.m., faces 3 counts of Armed Robbery and 3 counts of Armed Kidnapping.

Investigators believe, based on evidence gathered, that Arnold was the primary conspirator.

