



(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



The Magic are healthy, and the Pistons might be in trouble.

Orlando took Game 1 in Detroit by beating the Pistons at their own game. After a long layoff from the end of the regular season, the top-seeded Pistons looked disjointed against an opponent that matched their physicality. The Magic outscored Detroit by 20 points in the paint.

"I thought we were a little rusty to start, coming out and giving up a 35-point quarter," said J.B. Bickerstaff. "That’s not typical for us. Felt like we were just chasing them all night. We made some runs to get ourselves back in the ballgame. Defensively, didn’t think we were our best, critical errors, mistakes that they made us pay for. Getting back to playing at NBA speed, I think got us a little bit tonight."

The Magic raced out to an 18-5 lead, and never trailed. The Pistons tied it at 65 midway through the third, but Orlando regained control with a 13-3 run and led comfortably the rest of the way. It marked the 11th consecutive home playoff loss for the Pistons, dating back to 2008.

"Thought we came out a little too tight, too relaxed, whatever the word is, maybe both for some of us," said Cade Cunningham. "Just didn’t come out with the right energy. Gave them life early on and then we had to deal with that for the rest of the game. We were better in stints, but can’t dig a hole like that — something we’ve said a lot this year."

Orlando's front court was too much for the Pistons in Game 1. Paolo Banchero was a force early on, while Detroit couldn't stop Franz Wagner down the stretch. Those two combined for 42 points, while Pistons' All-Star center Jalen Duren had just eight points and seven rebounds in one of his quietest games of the season.

"They packed the paint in," said Bickerstaff. "They’re going to put a bunch of bodies in the paint to try to make it difficult on him. Our pick and roll game, making sure we’re executing properly there to create space for him. It was a good opportunity for us to see, and then we’ll go prepare for the next one."

Orlando's starting five of Banchero, Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane was rarely healthy at the same time this season. But they're healthy now, and each of them scored 15-plus points in Game 1. Outside of 39 points from Cunningham, who was 13-for-27 from the field, the Pistons only had one other scorer in double figures: Tobias Harris with 17.

Typically dominant on the glass, the Pistons pulled down just six offensive rebounds, less than half their season average. Only one of them came from Duren. And they struggled to get stops when they needed them in the fourth quarter, unable to rely on their signature defense.

The Magic proved they can play the Pistons' game. It will be up to the Pistons to adjust.

"It’s going to be a physical series," said Ausar Thompson, who played just nine minutes in the second half. "That’s where we thrive, so we’re not worried about that. But I would say they out-physical’ed us today, one, because they got more rebounds than us, and forced more turnovers, and they won the game. But it’s the playoff whistle now, and we’ll come back and do what we have to do."

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Detroit.

"We’re sick about losing this one," said Cunningham. "It’s a long series, though, and there’s no confidence drop from us. We know that team, they know us, so it’ll be a long, fun series."