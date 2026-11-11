Brad Holmes vs. Les Snead: Are the Lions Scared of Greatness?! | Karsch & Anderson
Scott Anderson, Marc Ryan, and producer Khang unpack the aftermath of the NFL trade deadline on 97.1 The Ticket. With rivals like Minnesota adding Kirk Cousins and Green Bay welcoming back Micah Parsons, the Detroit Lions opted to operate strictly on the margins by trading for benched safety Andre Cisco—leaving fans and hosts asking whether Detroit is content with just being "good" instead of taking the bold steps to be great.