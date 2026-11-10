One of the pillars of the Lions' rock-solid culture under Dan Campbell is accountability. He has four team rules, which he outlined to his players the year he arrived:

- Don’t be late

- Keep your weight in check

- Don’t disrespect your teammates

- Don’t disrespect the game

A violation of one of those rules resulted in Christian Mahogany's benching in the Lions' win over the Dolphins last Sunday.

"That’s why I have team rules, that’s why we have team rules, and we all gotta abide by them. And if it’s broken multiple times, then you do something about it," Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "We’re all in good standing and, like I said, the ball’s in his court. It’ll be good."

In Campbell's view, whatever the Lions might have gained in starting Mahogany over Miles Frazier at left guard wasn't worth eroding their own culture. There would be no accountability if the head coach didn't follow through.

"Look, if you say you’re gonna do something, you better hold up to it, otherwise you’re gonna lose respect of the people around you. Because if I’m sitting in that seat and I say one thing and then I don’t do it, I would immediately lose respect for that person. So we stick by what we say we’re gonna do here," Campbell said.

Mahogany had been playing well for the Lions for a few weeks. Frazier, a fifth-round pick last year, struggled in his stead. He was the Lions' lowest-graded player on offense against the Dolphins, per PFF, guilty on several breakdowns in protection, particularly in the first half.

Campbell said Tuesday that Frazier "earned that opportunity" to start, "and I thought he got better as the game went on."

"And really, you could say that about that whole unit. We were a little shaky there early, and as we got into the second half we settled in a little bit and got going and were able to close it out and finish with the football, which is always going to be important offensively. That is what it’s all about when you got the lead," said Campbell.

We'll see how the Lions proceed with their offensive line Sunday in Germany. If center Cade Mays can go after missing the Dolphins game with an ankle injury, Juice Scruggs would be a candidate to start at left guard.

Either way, Mahogany has some making-up to do. His actions will speak louder than words.

"Listen, we’re good, he knows," said Campbell. "We’re all good. He’ll be fine."