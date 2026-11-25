Well before the loss of Aidan Hutchinson, Derrick Moore was gaining steam.

He logged 20 snaps in back to back wins for the Lions over the Cardinals and Packers, then 22 in their win over the Vikings, then 33 in their win over the Dolphins, then 40 in their win over the Patriots when Hutchinson went down. And last week in their win over the Buccaneers, Moore played more snaps than anyone on the defensive line: 55.

A couple soft-tissue injuries limited the second-round pick in camp, "so it took me a little while to just find my rhythm and get comfortable within the scheme and within myself," Moore said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "And then at the start of the season kind of a slow start, trying to find my role."

"But just kept my head down, been a sponge, learning from guys like Hutch and D.J. (Wonnum) in the room, and just continued to keep working," he said. "And when my opportunity came, I just took it and ran with it, and as best as I can just trying to stay on the track and keep going up."

Through his first seven games, Moore had five QB pressures and zero sacks -- while averaging about 16 snaps. He has 15 QB pressures and 4.5 sacks in his last three -- while averaging about 43 snaps. The down-to-down performance hasn't been quite as impressive as the production -- the secondary gets an assist on at least a couple of his sacks -- but Moore no doubt has upped his game.

And at the right time. He's suddenly a crucial piece on a defensive line that on Thursday could be without its top two edge rushers in Hutchinson and D.J. Wonnum, who's dealing with a back injury. Rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is also out for the season.

Over the next couple months, the Lions' move for Moore in the draft could prove prudent. When Brad Holmes sent a fourth-round pick to the Jets to leap six spots and take Moore at No. 44, it was presumed he did so to jump the Ravens at No. 45. Baltimore was known to be seeking an edge rusher, and its first-year head coach Jesse Minter was Moore's defensive coordinator for two seasons at Michigan.

Sure enough, one pick after the Lions snagged Moore, the Ravens took fellow edge Zion Young.

"As the picks were all coming up, at first I thought I was gonna go back home to Baltimore," said Moore. "And then getting the call at 44 and hearing that it was Brad Holmes on the call, I looked back at my mom and told her, 'It’s a high chance that we might be staying here in Detroit.' She was excited with either one, going back home or coming here, and then just looking at her, she started crying. And then getting here, it just felt like it was home. I was welcomed in with open arms from the whole entire staff to the players."

Moore and Young are different players, who play different roles. Coming out, Moore was more of your prototypical pass-rusher, while Young was viewed as an NFL-ready run defender. Indeed, where Moore is starting to pile up sacks and has played the majority of his snaps against the pass, Young is without a sack through 11 games while playing the majority of his snaps against the run. Both appear to have long careers ahead of them.

Originally playing behind Hutchinson and Wonnum on the edge, it took time for Moore to find his way onto the field. Last Sunday he barely came off. The same will likely be true Thursday, in a massive Thanksgiving showdown with the Bears.

Moore said that he has a level of comfort entering each practice and each game now, "understanding the system more to know where I got my help at, and when I can have freedom and when I can't have freedom in my rush game." The result is a rookie thinking less and playing faster.

Detroit's defense passed another test last week, slowing down the Bucs' potent rushing attack. The Lions have allowed the second fewest points per game in the NFL over their six-game winning streak, after allowing the most over the first four games of the season. Thursday brings their biggest challenge yet: Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and the Bears. Chicago's offense, like Detroit's, is powered in the trenches.

"This is a veteran O-line. I feel like they dominate whoever goes against them across the line," said Moore. "And with Caleb, I’m familiar with him. He's a DC guy, Maryland guy myself, so I’m really familiar with Caleb."

In fact, Moore and Williams were nearly teammates at Oklahoma. One of the top recruits in the country in the class of 2022, Moore originally committed to Oklahoma, where Williams was in his freshman season in 2021. When then-Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley left after the 2021 season to take over at USC, Williams went with him, while Moore reopened his recruitment and wound up at Michigan.

Moore and Williams became tight when they were slated to team up at Oklahoma, linked by Williams' dad. They've remained friends since.

"Caleb’s dad is really into all the DMV guys, so he kind of just made sure that we’re all straight and makes sure he takes care of us, kind of treats all of us as one of his own sons because he wants to see all the guys from the DMV win," said Moore. "And then when I finally got to meet Caleb, we were just cool, and we've just been locked-in ever since."

Moore's eyes will locked-in on Williams on Thursday.

"It’s going to be a good friendly competition, get to go against one of my boys from back at the crib," said Moore. "He’s one hell of a player, so good opportunity for me to just see what he’s about."

The key against any mobile quarterback is to keep him in the pocket. That's especially true with Williams, who can be more dangerous on the move than on-schedule.

"You gotta stay together as a D-line and communicate to make sure you’re all rushing together, not rushing out of control. That creates lanes for the quarterback to get out," said Moore. "As long as we continue to stay together and rush together, we can keep him in the pocket."

And if they do that, said Moore, "I feel like this will be a good game for us."