Two days into free agency, the Lions have yet to upgrade a defense that was a large part of their undoing last season. Specifically, the edge spot across from Aidan Hutchinson remains unfilled.

No one expected the Lions to be in the bidding for the likes of Jaelan Phillips (four years, $120 million), Odafe Oweh (four years, $100 million), or even Boye Mafe (three years, $60 million). And Trey Hendrickson, who's likely to command north of $30 million a year whenever he signs, is surely off the table as well as Detroit continues to preserve cap space for extensions for its own.

But the Lions have 11 sacks to replace if they let Al-Quadin Muhammad walk. They won't find those internally. Certainly they can, and should, fill the void in the draft. But even if they do so with the No. 17 overall pick, getting instant production at one of the game's premium positions is no sure thing. Adding a free agent feels like a must here, and there's still a good crop of proven edge rushers on the market.

Here are a few names to watch:

Jadevon Clowney

Maybe the Lions just don't see a match with Clowney, considering he's been on the market every year of the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime. But they should be interested. The Cowboys looked smart last season for scooping up Clowney on a cheap one-year deal after he was released by the Panthers in May and reaping the benefits of 8.5 sacks in 13 games. He's entering his age-33 season, but the former first overall pick still has some juice.

Clowney ranked 17th among 121 qualified edge rushers last season in pass-rush win rate, per PFF. Muhammad, for comparison, ranked 24th. And where Muhammad is more of a designated pass-rusher, Clowney also has the size (6'5, 265) and strength to dig in against the run. That's something the Lions have really valued on the edge.

He did miss a few games last year due to hamstring and shoulder issues, but Clowney could really help Detroit's defense. He figures to sign another one-year deal worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million per year. The Lions should be in on that.

Cameron Jordan

The eight-time Pro Bowler and possible future Hall of Famer is on the market after 15 years with the Saints and is open to playing elsewhere. He's likely seeking a contender. He's coming off a 10.5-sack season. He's familiar with Dan Campbell from their time together in New Orleans. Hard to not see this as a fit.

Jordan, like Clowney, has the defensive profile that would seem to entice the Lions, disruptive against the pass and firm against the run. He's 6'4, 285. And after the Lions were burned the past two years for investing in the injury-prone Marcus Davenport across from Hutchinson, Jordan's track record of availability has to be appealing: he's missed two games in his entire career.

Jordan might not have been quite as great last season as 10.5 sacks would suggest -- he ranked 83rd in pass-rush win rate -- but his overall defensive grade, per PFF, placed him just outside the top 25 edge rushers in the NFL and his run defense ranked fourth. He profiles as a good complement to Hutchinson and an ideal mentor for any defensive end the Lions might draft.

And he will likely cost even less than Clowney on a one-year deal. Jordan to the Lions would definitely make some sense.

A.J. Epenesa

Another edge who fits the Lions' type, Epenesa is long and powerful at 6'6, 260 and known for doing the dirty work. He's coming off six solid seasons with the Bills, including six-plus sacks for three straight years from 2022 to 2024.

Epenesa's production was down last season: 2.5 sacks in 16 games, with a pass-rush win rate that ranked outside the top 100 edge rushers in the NFL, per PFF. He's never been a freaky fast pass-rusher, but he has a knack for batting down passes and a motor that the Lions would like.

More of a solid depth piece than a starter, Epenesa will likely cost less per year than Clowney and Jordan, but might get a year or two more on his next deal as he enters his age-28 season.

Von Miller

No, not necessarily the Lions' type as a lighter, situational pass rusher at this stage of his career, but Miller still has some of the twitchiness that they could use opposite Hutchinson -- and in their front seven in general. And frankly, should the Lions still be beholden to a 'type' on the edge when their defense hasn't ranked in the top half of the league once in five years under Campbell and Holmes?

Indeed, their most productive defensive lineman after Hutchinson last season was Muhammad, a smaller, speed-oriented pass-rusher who was forced into a bigger role when Davenport went down with another injury.

Miller is entering his age-37 season, but had nine sacks in 17 games with the Commanders last year. He could come off the bench in a specialized role on a cheap, one-year deal and give Detroit's defense a spark. The spin move still plays.