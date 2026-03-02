The Tigers and Red Wings have a new home on your TV.

litch Sports + Entertainment has announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet (DSN), a year-round broadcast home for the two Ilitch-owned teams in Detroit. The Tigers will start play on DSN this season, with the Red Wings starting next season.

The channel will be available via cable/satellite television packages across Michigan and via in-market streaming.

A subscription to DSN will cost $19.99 monthly or $189.99 annually. Fans that sign up by March 22 will be able to take advantage of a special introductory offer: pay $0 for Tigers baseball until April 1, including Opening Day in San Diego.

The new streaming home for Tigers baseball is the MLB App. Details on how to use the year-round subscription to watch Red Wings games next season will be shared this summer. The Wings will remain on on FanDuel Sports Network through the end of this season.

Per litch Sports + Entertainment, discussions with cable/satellite distributors are ongoing. A list of providers carrying Detroit SportsNet and specific channel assignments will be shared once agreements are finalized.

Both clubs will retain their current broadcast teams, with Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks leading the way for the Tigers, and the iconic duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond continuing for the Red Wings.