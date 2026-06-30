Jalen Duren could be headed to Sacramento. Or Los Angeles.

Or he could be staying right here in Detroit.

The All-Star center for the Pistons is scheduled to meet with both the Kings and the Lakers at the start of free agency Tuesday to explore sign-and-trade options after reportedly being underwhelmed by Detroit's initial offer as a restricted free agent, per The Athletic.

The Kings reportedly plan to make the Pistons an offer built around three-time All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was limited to 19 games last season due to a torn meniscus.

"Duren very much wants to play in Sacramento and Sabonis is likewise interested in the prospect of landing with the Pistons," per NBA insider Sam Amick.

It's unclear if the Pistons would have any interest in taking on the last two years of Sabonis' contract when he'll have salaries of $45.5 million and $48.6 million.

Sabonis is a dynamic player at full health who brings much more to the table on offense than Duren. Not only did he lead the NBA in rebounding in each of the three seasons prior to his injury, he averaged 19.1 points and 7.2 assists and shot nearly 40 percent from three.

Of course, Sabonis just turned 30, while Duren is still 22, with plenty of runway to keep growing. His scoring and rebounding numbers last season were already on par with those of Sabonis, and Trajan Langdon considers him one of Detroit's "core three players" along with Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons would prefer to keep Duren at the right price and are "thus far uninterested in pursuing a sign and trade," per ESPN. Trouble is, the two sides are "a sizable distance apart in negotiations," per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The most that Duren can make via an offer sheet from an opposing team is four years, $177 million, which the Pistons would have the right to match.

He's also eligible for a five-year, $287 million maximum extension from Detroit after earning third-team All-NBA honors last season when he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, but the Pistons don't have any interest in going that high.

If another team does -- like the Kings or Lakers -- Duren could indeed be headed out of town.