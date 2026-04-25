The Lions have gone to Michigan for back to back picks in the NFL Draft.

A day after trading up for edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round, the Lions have taken linebacker Jimmy Rolder in the third, 118th overall.

Like Moore, Rolder was a four-year player at Michigan who grew into one of their best defensive players as a senior. He led the team in tackles and finished third in tackles for loss last season, playing most of his snaps in the box. He's regarded as a strong, violent tackler with a knack for sniffing out ball-carriers against the run.

Rolder wasn't a starter until his senior year, but he made his opportunity count. He tallied 73 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, three passes defended and one interception in 12 games last season and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

An all-out, all-the-time kind of player, Rolder will offer the Lions immediate value on special teams, with a chance to contribute early on defense alongside Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez. He's short on coverage ability partly because he lacks NFL length, but "few linebackers in this draft finish tackles with the technique and consistency he displays," per NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

"If you trust the tape and ignore his lack of experience, Rolder profiles as a future starting inside linebacker," says Zierlein.