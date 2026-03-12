The Lions have added some important depth to their secondary.

Detroit has reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent defensive back Christian Izien, who spent the past three seasons in a versatile role with the Buccaneers.

Izien, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2023 who turns 27 in June, played primarily safety the last two seasons -- both in the box and the deep part of the field -- after getting most of his snaps in the slot as a rookie. He also has some experience as an outside corner, but is bulky for that position at 5'10, 200.

The bulk of Izien's playing time in Tampa came in his first two seasons when he was a key piece of their defense. He picked off Jared Goff in the Bucs' win over Detroit early in the 2024 season. He saw less action last season -- just 20 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games -- but should offer the Lions valuable depth and flexibility in a secondary with several question marks, plus help on special teams.

Star safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) are rehabbing injuries, with Joseph in particular facing an uncertain future after missing most of last season. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold is under investigation in connection to a kidnapping and robbery plot at an Airbnb rental under his name in Florida; he has not been charged with a crime.

The Lions let corner/nickel Amik Robertson depart in free agency and his most natural replacement on the roster, former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw, has missed most of his first two NFL seasons due to ankle, hamstring and shoulder injuries. Depending on the outlook for Joseph and Branch entering this season, Robertson's role looks like the clearest one for Izien.