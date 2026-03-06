A day after acquiring a winger, the Red Wings are shipping one out.

Detroit has traded Elmer Soderblom to the Penguins for a third-round pick via the Sharks in this year's draft, the Red Wings announced shortly before Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Soderblom, 24, failed to make his mark with the Red Wings in parts of three NHL seasons. He had two goals and three points in 39 games this year, and never fully harnessed his 6'8 frame.

The move opens a spot in the lineup for veteran David Perron, acquired Thursday night from the Senators in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick. Perron is currently rehabbing a groin injury, but is expected back soon.

It also arms Steve Yzerman with an extra draft asset that he could use as part of a bigger move to upgrade the Red Wings' roster ahead of the deadline.

Soderblom, a fifth-round pick in 2019, heads to Pittsburgh with 11 goals and 22 points across 86 NHL games.