

Doug Karsch, Gator Anderson, and producer Khang run through a rapid-fire slate of NFL hot topics, starting with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Jacoby Brissett following Lamar Jackson's injury. The crew debates whether Brissett gives Baltimore a realistic shot to stay afloat in a stacked AFC North, and if the Minnesota Vikings need to strike a trade for Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, or even kick the tires on a blockbuster move.