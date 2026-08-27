SW Michigan Game Of The Week: Harper Creek @ Lakeview

For the last few years, we have had the opportunity to bring you all the Battle Creek Game Of The Week each Friday night. This meant we would feature at least one of the 4 prominent Battle Creek High Schools; Harper Creek, Battle Creek Central, Lakeview, and Pennfield, in a football broadcast each week. This year, we are expanding to include more schools in Southwest Michigan and truly search for the area's best game.

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Although there are some changes being made, some things are staying the same. What's that old saying? Don't fix what isn't broken or something like that! That's our motto, our team is staying the same and some of our matchups will be returning, including the season opener we have gotten used to.

August 27th is the start of the high school football season for many varsity programs across the state of Michigan, for us here in Southwest Michigan almost every team in the area will be in contest. We will find ourselves at Lakeview High School as the Spartans take on the Beavers from Harper Creek High School.

Our first year, this game was absolutely electric as it came down to a last-minute score from Harper Creek to secure the win. Since then, the rivalry has been lopsided in favor of the Beavers and they haven't looked back.

We are set up for a blockbuster game as both teams have lost significant talent and Harper Creek fell short of Ford Field again. Which of these two teams will start off on a positive note? Will the Beavers continue to dominate or will the Spartans punch back?

Pregame will start at 6:45 and kickoff will be at 7pm from Spartan Stadium at Lakeview High School. The booth will consist of Jacob Harrison as play-by-play and myself, Da'Jzon Hughes aka DJ will be on color commentary. A postgame show will follow where we will give out our Lakeview Ford player of the game as well.