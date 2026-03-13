We're just a few weeks away from Opening Day in Detroit. And you won't want to miss the first four giveaways of the season at Comerica Park.

The first is Saturday, April 4, the day after Opening Day, when the Tigers host the Cardinals. The first 15,000 fans -- which applies to all gate giveaways -- will receive this rugby shirt, presented by Pepsi. Tickets here.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



The next giveaway is the following Saturday, April 11, against the Marlins: a Tigers hockey jersey, presented by Miller Lite. Tickets here.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



The third is May, 2, for a Saturday night game against the Rangers: a caricature crewneck, presented by Comerica. Tickets here.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



And the fourth is Saturday, May 16 against the Blue Jays: a pink Tigers jersey in recognition of breast cancer awareness, presented by the Karmanos Cancer Institute. Tickets here.

Photo credit Detroit Tigers



The Tigers have eight more gate giveaways planned beyond those listed here, with details coming soon, including for two Friday night games in June and a Sunday afternoon game in August. All the others will be on Saturdays.