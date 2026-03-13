Free agency has been far from splashy for the Lions. But they continue to add depth to their roster.

Their latest acquisition is cornerback Roger McCreary, who has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Detroit. A second-round pick of the Titans in 2022, McCreary was traded to the Rams last October and played a depth role for LA on its way to the NFC title game.

McCreary has played predominantly in the slot in the NFL. That's where he's seen the vast majority of his snaps the last three seasons after struggling on the outside as a rookie. He's allowed a passer rating in coverage of 102.6 over his career, per PFF, but is regarded as a strong player in run support.

In 14 games last season, the 5'11 McCreary allowed 28 catches on 34 targets in coverage, yielding the second highest completion percentage (82.4) in the NFL among qualified corners, per PFF. He was better in zone coverage, where he logged the bulk of his snaps, than in man.

McCreary is the second veteran defensive back the Lions have added in free agency, joining former Buccaneers safety/nickel Christian Izien.

Detroit let corner/nickel Amik Robertson walk in free agency and is awaiting further word on starting corner Terrion Arnold, who's under investigation in connection to a kidnapping and robbery plot at an Airbnb rental under his name in Florida; Arnold has not been charged with a crime.

Meanwhile, star safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are both rehabbing injuries, with Joseph in particular facing an uncertain future after missing most of last season with a chronic knee issue.