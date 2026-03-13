A Michigan native and Central Michigan product is joining the Lions. Detroit has signed free agent tight end Tyler Conklin to a one-year deal.

Conklin was once a receiving threat for the Jets -- he put up 50-plus catches in four straight seasons from 2021-2024 -- but served in a blocking role last year for the Chargers. In 13 games, Conklin caught seven of 10 targets for 101 yards.

A durable eight-year vet, Conklin will give the Lions proven depth at tight end behind starter Sam LaPorta, who's coming off a season-ending back injury that required surgery, and No. 2 Brock Wright, who's coming off a season-ending trachea injury.

Extra tight ends could prove valuable for the Lions this season. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing showed a liking for 12 and 13 personnel during his three seasons running the Cardinals' offense. And while Dan Campbell said such looks won't necessarily be a staple of Detroit's offense, the former tight end likes to deploy heavier packages himself.

Conklin has graded out as a consistently strong pass-blocker over the course of his career, per PFF, but a mediocre run-blocker.

Born in Chesterfield, Conklin was a two-sport star in football and basketball at L'Anse Creuse High School -- North in Macomb Township. He originally pursued a basketball career at Division II Northwood University in Midland, before transferring to CMU and walking on to the football team, starring in 2016 and 2017.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.