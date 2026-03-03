David Montgomery ran hard for the Lions, and says his time with the team had run its course.

In a recorded statement released after he was traded Monday to the Texans, Montgomery said that the people of Detroit "hold a special place in my heart ... a city filled with life, hope, unconditional love."

"Coming from somebody who really ain’t had nothing coming up, and being accepted like family, I can’t thank y’all enough," Montgomery said. "My appreciation is beyond my own understanding sometimes. Y’all went hard for me. And for the people who’s true fans and who really still show love for me no matter where I am, they also understand how hard it is for me to leave such a place that I was loved.

"But I'm a firm believer that God blesses us and takes us through moments and times in our lives where it’s ran its course. In terms of the Detroit Lions football team, I appreciate them for giving me an opportunity to showcase my ability on another height. Can’t thank them enough."

Montgomery wanted a change of scenery after a season in which his role in Detroit's offense was severely diminished. The Lions hoped to smooth things over and bring Montgomery back, but his desire to play elsewhere won out. He had career lows last season in carries, touches, rushing yards and yards from scrimmage as the Lions made Jahmyr Gibbs their cleat-cut No. 1 running back.

The Texans were reportedly Montgomery's preferred destination. The Lions made it work, while getting back a fourth-round pick, seventh-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

"To some of the rare people that I met along the way, who wear and bleed what it is to be a resident here in Detroit, I appreciate you for showing me something that I didn’t know that Detroit had: resilience, hope, love, organic relationships, authentic emotions, authentic — like, I can’t even fathom the words to show how much I appreciate y’all," Montgomery said. "When I come back, it’s always up, and it’s always going to be respect, love from me to you. D-Mo out."