

The morning after the NFL trade deadline, Jim Costa and Jon Jansen take passionate calls from frustrated Detroit Lions fans questioning Brad Holmes’ long-term roster philosophy. With eight fellow contenders—including NFC North rivals Minnesota (Kirk Cousins) and Chicago (Montez Sweat/Jeffrey Simmons), plus San Francisco, Denver, Kansas City, and Jacksonville—all adding proven starters at the deadline, callers wonder if the Lions have hit a hard ceiling by relying almost exclusively on the draft.

