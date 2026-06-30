Champ - Detroit Tigers starting pitching. They led 2-1 in the sixth last Tuesday. They were tied 2-2 in the sixth on Wednesday, their ace on the mound. They led three times on Saturday, including 6-4 in the seventh. They led 3-0 in the seventh on Sunday. Even on Thursday, a one-run deficit became two in the ninth, the difference in a one-run loss.





Chump - Detroit Tigers bullpen. Kenley Jansen allowed a costly insurance run in the top of the ninth on Thursday that wiped out what could have been a game-tying homer by Dillon Dingler in the bottom half.