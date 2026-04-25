Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II was viewed as a potential third-round pick. The Lions got him in the fifth round on Saturday, No. 157 overall.

Abney is a physical outside corner who had 12 passes defended and two interceptions last season, while allowing a completion percentage of 44.3 percent and a passer rating in coverage of 46.1, per PFF. The latter two marks ranked among the best in the country. He was flagged frequently the last two seasons, but the Lions haven't objected to handsy corners under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Abney played almost exclusively on the outside at Arizona State, but profiles as a corner who could bump inside and play some nickel. He could become a useful matchup piece for Kelvin Sheppard, who has built more flexibility into the Lions' defense this offseason after they operated primarily out of base last year.

Per NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein, Abney could "become a problem for offenses as a pro nickelback."

"His coverage IQ and competitiveness are loud on tape. He pairs impressive instincts and recognition with the ball skills of a receiver," says Zierlein.

Abney's top-end speed and agility are average to above-average, per his Relative Athletic Score, but his feistiness and instincts help make up for it.

The Lions return starting corners D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, assuming nothing comes of the criminal investigation in Florida to which Arnold's name has been linked. They also bring back depth pieces Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw, and signed Roger McCreary. But they could have an opening in the slot after the departure of Amik Robertson.

Abney should provide important depth on the outside, while competing with newcomers McCreary and Christian Izien for paying time at nickel. For the Lions, the value today feels good. It could look even better if Abney earns a role on defense as a rookie.