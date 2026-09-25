SW Michigan Game Of The Week: St Joe @ BC Central

For the last few years, we have had the opportunity to bring you all the Battle Creek Game Of The Week each Friday night. This meant we would feature at least one of the 4 prominent Battle Creek High Schools; Harper Creek, Battle Creek Central, Lakeview, and Pennfield, in a football broadcast each week. This year, we are expanding to include more schools in Southwest Michigan and truly search for the area's best game.

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Although there are some changes being made, some things are staying the same. What's that old saying? Don't fix what isn't broken or something like that! That's our motto, our team is staying the same and some of our matchups will be returning, including the long trek up the bleachers at C.W Post Stadium.

We are now in week 5 of the High School football season and the Battle Creek areas has given us some fireworks. Lakeview is coming off a thrilling victory over Loy Norrix, their first of the year. Pennfield is looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Dowagiac last week. Harper Creek loses a heartbreaker to Marshall coming up literally a yard short to tie the game on a 2pt conversion attempt.

That leaves us with just the Bearcats of Battle Creek Central. They started the season 2-0 with impressive wins where the offense shined. Then they lost week 3 in a historic multi-overtime game against Mattawan where they lost by 1 before losing by 2 touchdowns to Lakeshore in week 4. They are now 2-2 and will look to find success again.

That will be an uphill battle as the 3-1 Bears of St Joseph will be looking to come and spoil homecoming night. The Bears dominated both Lakeshore and Mattawan by scores of 45-10 and 43-0 respectively and will be looking to put this game away early. Lee Campbell Jr and the rest of the explosive Battle Creek Central offense will be looking to make it a shootout.

Pregame will start at 6:45 and kickoff will be at 7pm from C.W Post Stadium at Battle Creek Central High School. The booth will consist of Jacob Harrison as play-by-play and myself, Da'Jzon Hughes aka DJ will be on color commentary. A postgame show will follow where we will give out our Lakeview Ford player of the game as well.