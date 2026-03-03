By trading David Montgomery, the Lions created $3.5 million in cap space and a need at running back. Could they use those savings to replace him?

The smarter approach would be to find Montgomery's replacement on Day 3 of the draft, when running backs can be had for cheap. But the Lions will be looking for someone who can complement Jahmyr Gibbs from the jump, so as not to wear down their best offensive player. In that light, a veteran free agent might make more sense.

A few potential targets for Detroit:

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson is a big back at 6'1, 225, with lots of tread still on the tire. He played sparingly in 17 games for the 49ers last season as the backup to Christian McCaffrey, getting about 5.5 carries per game while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He should have fresh legs as he enters his age-27 season.

Hamstring and knee injuries hampered Robinson a bit during his time with the Commanders, but his production over his final two seasons with Washington closely mirrored what the Lions got from Montgomery in 2024 when Detroit's rushing attack was humming. Robinson is projected to get a one-year deal worth about $3 million, per Spotrac, so this could make some sense.

Tyler Allgeier

If Allgeier wants to play for a team where he'll be RB1 after spending the past three seasons in the shadow of Bijan Robinson, stepping into the shadow of Gibbs won't be of interest. But Allgeier might not find what he's looking for on the open market after a pedestrian season in which he averaged 3.6 yards per carry.

In terms of what the Lions will be looking for, Allgeier feels like a perfect fit. He's built like Montgomery at 5'10, 225 and has the same physical, downhill demeanor. Here's what Dan Campbell said about Allgeier before the Lions played the Falcons in 2023: "That guy, he’s power. He’s about running through your face." The Lions will need some of that in Montgomery's absence.

Allgeier got even fewer carries last season with Atlanta (8.4 per game) than Montgomery did with Detroit (9.3), and it behooves the Lions to divide more of the workload moving forward between Gibbs and his counterpart. They could offer Allgeier a bigger role even as RB2, plus the chance to win after four losing seasons in Atlanta.

Spotrac projects Allgeier for a three-year deal in the neighborhood of $5.5 million per year, which is heavy for the Lions in dollars and term considering some of the other needs on their roster. But if Allgeier's market doesn't quite materialize and the Lions emerge as a suitor, this one also feels like it could work. He's entering his age-26 season.

Aaron Jones

The Vikings have reportedly informed Jones they will release him if they can't trade him. Given his cap hit ($14.5 million) next season, he will likely be a free agent by the start of the new league year March 11. Maybe he'll want to stick around the NFC North after spending the first nine years of his career in Green Bay and Minnesota.

Jones is 31 and coming off a season in which hip, shoulder and hamstring issues limited him to 12 games. He had similar production as Montgomery, running for about 46 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry as the Vikings' No. 2 to Jordan Mason. Jones isn't the bruiser that Montgomery is, but he likely won't cost much. The resume and the price might appeal to the Lions.

James Conner

Look, buyer beware on a 31-year-old running back who's entering year 10 in the NFL and coming off a serious foot injury last September that required season-ending surgery. Hence why the Cardinals are expected to release Conner if they can't restructure the final year of his contract, which carries a near $10 million cap hit.

But the Lions would have real reason to be interested. Conner had the two best seasons of his career in 2023 and 2024 when Detroit's new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was running the offense in Arizona. Conner ran for 2,134 yards and 4.8 yards per carry and added nearly 600 more yards through the air over that stretch as one of the most dynamic backs in the league.

He's big and powerful at 6'1, 233, a rare build for a running back that takes a toll on defenses. Campbell praised Arizona's rushing attack in 2024 for being "in your face and downhill with Conner." If Conner hits the open market and has teams willing to pay him as an RB1, the Lions will be out of the running. If not, he's a name worth watching.