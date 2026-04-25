The Lions have added some more pass rush to their defensive line, this time on the interior. With a sixth-round pick, No. 205 overall, Detroit selected Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard.

Gill-Howard is small and short-armed for his position at 6'0, 280 pounds, but scouts say he makes up for it with quick feet, fast hands and a high motor. His frame limits him as a run defender, but Gill-Howard has NFL potential with his ability to get off the ball and get into the backfield. He played the bulk of his snaps last season as a pass-rusher.

In Detroit, Gill-Howard will join a group of defensive tackles headlined by Alim McNeill and last year's first-round pick Tyleik Williams. He's built like Mekhi Wingo, a sixth-round pick in 2024 who could face competition from Gill-Howard for a roster spot this year. Wingo had a hard time getting on the field last season, appearing in just two games.